Surat contributes highest 284 cases and 11 deaths in Gujarat

Surat district in Gujarat added the highest 284 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the district tally to 10,542 while the death toll mounted by 11 to 446, the state Health Department said. Of the new cases, 209 were reported from the limits of the Surat municipal corporation and the 75 from rural areas.

Among 11 fatalities, 10 occurred in Surat city while one person succumbed in rural areas, it said. As many as 40 new cases were reported from Rander locality in Surat, followed by 30 in Varachha-A and Athwa zones.

With 26 new cases, Katargam has so far reported the highest number of cases in the city at 2,063, it said. The number of the discharged cases in Surat stood at 5,833, officials said.

The municipal corporation has so far surveyed 10.37 lakh citizens and quarantined 13,261 of them, they said. In rural areas, 4,700 persons have been quarantined.

A total of 860 cluster containment zone have been marked covering 90,229 people, officials said. Gujarat on Monday reported the highest single-day spike of 998 COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 49,439 while fatalities rose by 20, including 11 in Surat, to 2,167, as per the state Health Department.