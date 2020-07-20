Left Menu
Water levels in rivers still on rise: Bihar Water Resource Development Secy

After eight districts in Bihar experienced flooding in the last few weeks, Secretary of Water Resources Department Sanjeev Hans on Monday reported that water levels in the state were still on the rise.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 20-07-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 22:23 IST
Vehicle plying on roads faced difficulty due to water logging everywhere. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

After eight districts in Bihar experienced flooding in the last few weeks, Secretary of Water Resources Department Sanjeev Hans on Monday reported that water levels in the state were still on the rise. Sanjeev Hans on Monday gave detailed information regarding water levels of various rivers in Bihar and the condition of flood protected embankments.

"Except for the Burhi Gandak river, all the remaining rivers in Bihar are still rising. The old Gandak river is in the rising trend but is still 30 to 40 centimetres below the danger mark, except for one spot near the road-rail bridge where it is just above the danger mark. According to the forecast of the Indian Meteorological Department, in the next 72 hours, almost all the major rivers of the state will be in the rising trend. Rain is expected around the catchment area in Bihar and Nepal," Hans said. He added that there was a possibility of the water level coming up to be dangerously high.

"Keeping this in view, the concerned districts have been alerted. The flood protected embankments are all safe and are being repaired immediately wherever damage is reported in nearby dams. People are being warned about the 72-hour forecast of the Indian Meteorological Department so that the people living in the lower places can shift to higher ground," the secretary said. According to Additional Secretary of Disaster Management Department Ramchandra Do, the disaster management department is fully alert in view of the increased water level of various rivers of Bihar.

"Due to increase in the water level of the rivers, 153 Panchayats of 31 blocks of 8 districts have been partially affected and relief camps are being run as per requirement," he said. He informed that 29 community kitchens are being run in several places, feeding about 21,000 people every day. (ANI)

