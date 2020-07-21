Left Menu
Farmers protest against govt ordinances, fuel price hike

Thousands of farmers under the banners of different organisations took out a "tractor march" in Ludhiana on Monday in protest against three ordinances introduced by the Central Government and the fuel price hike.

21-07-2020
Farmers have threatened to block roads in future if demands are not met. (ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Thousands of farmers under the banners of different organisations took out a "tractor march" in Ludhiana on Monday in protest against three ordinances introduced by the Central Government and the fuel price hike. Farmers are protesting against three ordinances-- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020.

Speaking to ANI, Sarabjit Singh, a farmer said, "We are protesting against the three ordinances passed by the government. Every farmer is facing losses. The government is helping corporate firms to do business in mandis and we are protesting against that. "We are forced to protest against the ordinance passed by the government. The way the centre is discontinuing the Minimum Support Price, farmers will face loses. The Rs 40,000 crore that the Punjab government earns through Mandis will stop. Farmers are already committing suicides," said Gurcharan Singh, another farmer.

Threatening to block roads if these ordinances are enforced, a farmer said, "We are protesting against the three ordinances forced on us by the Centre. We will park all our tractors with each having two farmers keeping social distance in mind across Punjab. If required, we will block roads in future. They must also reduce the prices of petrol and diesel." (ANI)

