Dismembered body of man found in vacant plot in Ludhiana

A dismembered body of a man was found in a vacant plot near a private school here on Thursday, police said.The deceased was identified as Davinder 30, they said. He stayed at his house for about 15 minutes before leaving and did not return thereafter.Preliminary investigation suggests that Davinders friend Shera, a resident of a nearby street, is the prime suspect.

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 08-01-2026 17:54 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 17:54 IST
A dismembered body of a man was found in a vacant plot near a private school here on Thursday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Davinder (30), they said. His body was found in three pieces, with one part half-burnt and the remaining parts stuffed inside a white plastic drum.

According to the police, Davinder had returned to Ludhiana from Mumbai two days ago. He stayed at his house for about 15 minutes before leaving and did not return thereafter.

Preliminary investigation suggests that Davinder's friend Shera, a resident of a nearby street, is the prime suspect. CCTV footage shows Shera along with another person carrying Davinder's body in a drum towards the vacant plot where it was later recovered.

Police said Shera, his associate, nearby residents and family members of the deceased are being questioned to reconstruct the sequence of events.

The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.

Investigators believe the murder was committed at another location, and the body was dumped at the spot to destroy evidence.

The incident has raised concern as another unidentified charred body was found in an open field under the Meharban police station area three days ago.

Police said efforts are on to identify the body and crack the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

