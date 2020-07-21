Left Menu
Development News Edition

First cargo vessel from Kolkata port via Chittagong seaport likely to reach Tripura in next 2 days

As the first consignment from Kolkata Port to Agartala and Assam via Chittagong sea-port of Bangladesh is supposed to enter Tripura in next two days, the business class and local people are very hopeful that the landlocked state of Tripura surrounded on three sides by a Bangladesh is going to turn into a new business hub.

ANI | Agartala (Telangana) | Updated: 21-07-2020 11:32 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 11:32 IST
First cargo vessel from Kolkata port via Chittagong seaport likely to reach Tripura in next 2 days
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As the first consignment from Kolkata Port to Agartala and Assam via Chittagong sea-port of Bangladesh is supposed to enter Tripura in next two days, the business class and local people are very hopeful that the landlocked state of Tripura surrounded on three sides by a Bangladesh is going to turn into a new business hub. On July 16, a new landmark took place in maritime relations between India and Bangladesh as the Indian Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya virtually flagged off the first trial movement of container ships from Kolkata Port to Agartala in Tripura via Chittagong port in Bangladesh.

With this, the North-Eastern region of India which was earlier connected to the mainland by the 'Chicken Neck' and through hilly serpentine roads got access to sea-ports. The business section here expressed that the new water connectivity will greatly benefit India's northeastern states by cutting transportation time and cost through land routes. "It is a good thing for the people of Tripura. We were waiting for this for a long time. Sending commodities would be cost-effective now. It would surely benefit us," said Gautam Paul, businessman.

At present, from Chittagong port, the consignment shall enter Tripura's capital Agartala by road and from here shall be transported to other parts of the region by road or train. Again a bridge over river Feni is been constructed at southern Tripura's Sabroom town connecting Ramghar of Bangladesh and which is around 72 Km from Chittagong port. This shall further ease the transportation from Tripura to Chittagong port and vice-versa.

The local population is hopeful of an economic boom due to the access to the seaport and viewed that with stability in this mode of communication in coming days the state shall turn into India's gateway to Southeast Asia. "Businessmen were waiting for this for a long time. It will open doors for the people of Tripura to new countries. Its impact would be unimaginable," said Tushar Kanti Chakraborty (President, All Tripura Merchant Association.

India signed an MoU with Bangladesh in 2015 for the movement of Indian goods in Bangladesh through waterways, rail, road or multimodal transport. The Opening of this route strengthened the long-standing friendship between India and Bangladesh. Job creation, boosting investment in the logistics sector, integration of supply chain facilities and promotion of business services such as transport, insurance are the major advantages for Bangladesh," under the agreement. (ANI)

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Punjabis, Jats physically strong but have less brains: Tripura CM Biplab Deb

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb has stirred yet another controversy by saying Punjabis and Jats are physically strong but less brainy while Bengalis are known to be very intelligent. Every community in India is known for its certain type ...

Punjab School Education Board declares class 12 exam results

Punjab School Education Board PSEB on Tuesday declared class 12 examination results. The overall pass percentage is 90.98 per cent. Earlier, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education WBCHSE declared the Class 12 board exam resul...

Increase in coal production helped lower power price: Western Coalfields Ltd

Western Coalfields Limited WCL has increased the production of coal to 57.6 million tonnes in fiscal year 2019-20 and provided it cheaply to government and private thermal power stations in Central, West and South India. The move has helped...

Odisha reports 647 new COVID-19 cases, 457 recoveries

The Odisha government on Tuesday reported 647 new COVID-19 cases. A total of 457 people also recovered in the last 24 hours in the state, informed the states Health Family Welfare Department.With the addition of new cases, the total number...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020