Puttige mutt chief tests positive for COVID-19 in Karnataka
PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 21-07-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 15:24 IST
Swami Sugunendra Teertha, head of the Puttige mutt, one of the Ashta Mutts of Udupi in Karnataka, has tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday, hospital sources said. The seer had voluntarily gone for a test as he was having a fever and after the result returned positive, he was admitted to the KMC Hospital at Manipal near Udupi.
His health condition was stable, hospital sources said. The swami's disciples and the devotees of the mutt offered prayers seeking his early recovery.
The Ashta Mutts are a group of eight religious institutions established by 13th century philosopher Madhwacharya in and around the famous Udupi Sri Krishna temple. As on Sunday, Udupi district has reported 2,321 COVID-19 cases with 661 being active.
