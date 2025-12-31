Karnataka Pushes for National Pharma Institute

Karnataka's Health Minister M B Patil has called on the union government to establish a National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research in the state, highlighting Karnataka's leadership in pharmaceutical and scientific research.

In a letter to Union Health Minister J P Nadda, Patil assured that the state would provide the necessary resources, infrastructure, and support for collaboration to facilitate the establishment of the institute.

Patil noted Karnataka's rich ecosystem of scientific institutions and biotechnology companies, underscoring Bengaluru's significant role in housing over 400 biotechnology firms. He emphasized the state's contribution to pharmaceutical and biotechnology advancements, urging government action to revitalize the previously considered proposal.