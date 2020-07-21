Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hry to keep new male inmates in 'special jails' till receipt of their COVID-19 reports

It would be ensured that the medical officers and paramedical staff are tested for COVID-19 and put on duty in the jails only after their test reports are negative, the statement said. The tests of prisoners would be conducted using Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) instead of rapid test kits at government institutes only, it said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-07-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 20:16 IST
Hry to keep new male inmates in 'special jails' till receipt of their COVID-19 reports

The Haryana government has decided to declare a central and three district jails in the state as 'special jails' for confinement of new male inmates remanded to judicial custody in the state till their COVID-19 reports are received. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved a proposal in this regard. These special jails will be Central Jail-II, Hisar and district jails of Faridabad, Karnal and Rewari, an official statement said here on Tuesday.

One medical officer each and other paramedical staff would be deputed for examination and treatment of prisoners at these special jails. It would be ensured that the medical officers and paramedical staff are tested for COVID-19 and put on duty in the jails only after their test reports are negative, the statement said.

The tests of prisoners would be conducted using Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) instead of rapid test kits at government institutes only, it said. Prisoner wards would be established in the COVID-19 dedicated hospitals and every coronavirus positive prisoner would be admitted and treated in these wards.

It would also be ensured that sampling for COVID-19 tests of such prisoners or staff who had been in contact with any COVID positive prisoner/staff is done promptly at the jail itself through a mobile team of the civil hospital concerned, the statement said..

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Amarnath Yatra called off amid coronavirus crisis; 'Aarti' to be broadcast live

The Shri Amarnath Shrine Board SASB on Tuesday decided to cancel this years pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas in the wake of the closure of religious places in Jammu and Kashmir due to the COVID-19 pa...

Hillary Clinton blames Trump admin for Chinese aggression against its neighbours

Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton on Tuesday blamed the Trump administrations inconsistent foreign policy for the current Chinese territorial aggression against its own people and neighbors, including India. Clinton, who lost to ...

Maharashtra reports 8,369 new COVID-19 cases, 246 fatalities

With 8,369 new COVID-19 cases and 246 fatalities reported in Maharashtra, the tally of coronavirus cases reached 3,27,031 on Tuesday. There are 1,32,236 active cases and 1,82,217 recoveries, stated the Health Department.Mumbai has reported ...

India, Spain vow to strengthen economic ties for post-COVID recovery

India and Spain on Tuesday agreed to strengthen bilateral economic relations for post-COVID recovery and exchanged views on key global issues including counter-terrorism and multilateral cooperation at international foraThe sixth Foreign Of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020