Hry to keep new male inmates in 'special jails' till receipt of their COVID-19 reports

The Haryana government has decided to declare a central and three district jails in the state as 'special jails' for confinement of new male inmates remanded to judicial custody in the state till their COVID-19 reports are received. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved a proposal in this regard. These special jails will be Central Jail-II, Hisar and district jails of Faridabad, Karnal and Rewari, an official statement said here on Tuesday.

One medical officer each and other paramedical staff would be deputed for examination and treatment of prisoners at these special jails. It would be ensured that the medical officers and paramedical staff are tested for COVID-19 and put on duty in the jails only after their test reports are negative, the statement said.

The tests of prisoners would be conducted using Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) instead of rapid test kits at government institutes only, it said. Prisoner wards would be established in the COVID-19 dedicated hospitals and every coronavirus positive prisoner would be admitted and treated in these wards.

It would also be ensured that sampling for COVID-19 tests of such prisoners or staff who had been in contact with any COVID positive prisoner/staff is done promptly at the jail itself through a mobile team of the civil hospital concerned, the statement said..