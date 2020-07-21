35 COVID-19 fatalities take death toll to 1,182; total tally of cases 47,030

35 COVID-19 fatalities take death toll to 1,182; total tally of cases 47,030PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-07-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 20:56 IST
West Bengal's COVID-19 toll mounted to 1,182 with 35 more deaths, even as 2,261 fresh coronavirus cases pushed the state's total tally to 47,030, a health department bulletin said on Tuesday.
Sixteen fatalities were reported from the metropolis, 13 from neighboring North 24 Parganas, and two each from South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly districts, it said.
Since Monday, 1,617 patients have recovered from the disease and been discharged, the bulletin said, adding, at least 13,064 samples were tested during the period.
- READ MORE ON:
- West Bengal
- South Parganas
- North Parganas
- Hooghly
- Howrah
ALSO READ
Political space in West Bengal being cornered by ruling party: Jagdeep Dhankhar
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee launches app made by her govt for scanning documents, says it reflects patriotism.
COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rises to 779 with 22 more fatalities; 861 new cases reported: Health department.
Record 22 fatalities push COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal to 779
Issue death certificates as per guidelines set by ICMR: West Bengal govt to COVID-19 hospitals