CAT ambulances damaged in Mangolpuri

Delhi police have registered a case against unknown persons for damaging seven CAT ambulances in Mangolpuri, officials said Tuesday. The incident happened in L-Block on Monday night, they said.

Police said a man had tried to snatch the mobile phone of an ambulance driver but was caught. His associates then damaged the ambulances to ensure he was freed, a police official said. A case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and an investigation is underway, he added.