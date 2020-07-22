CAT ambulances damaged in Mangolpuri
Delhi police have registered a case against unknown persons for damaging seven CAT ambulances in Mangolpuri, officials said Tuesday. The incident happened in L-Block on Monday night, they said. Police said a man had tried to snatch the mobile phone of an ambulance driver but was caught. His associates then damaged the ambulances to ensure he was freed, a police official said.
