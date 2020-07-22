Guj: Ahmedabad Customs seize ecstasy worth over Rs 14 lakh

The customs department has seized 639 pills of party drug ecstasy worth Rs 14.7 lakh from two parcels that arrived at Foreign Post Office in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city, an official said on Wednesday. The psychotropic drug was concealed in boxes containing books that had arrived at the FPO in Shahibaug area recently, the Ahmedabad Customs said in a statement.

Customs officials received a tip-off that the drug was being transported using the postal route, following which the parcels were examined on Tuesday, it was stated. While one of the boxes contained 504 ecstasy pills worth Rs 12 lakh, another one had 135 pills worth Rs 2.7 lakh, the official said, adding that further probe was underway to track down people who were supposed to receive the parcels.

