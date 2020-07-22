India condoles death of 4 Bhutanese soldiers who died saving people from floods

India on Wednesday condoled the death of four Bhutanese soldiers who lost their lives while saving those impacted by flash floods. Four soldiers of the Royal Bhutan Army lost their lives during a rescue operation to save the lives of people caught in the flash floods in Gelephu on Tuesday.

"Our deepest condolences to the Royal Government of Bhutan on the loss of lives of the four brave Bhutanese soldiers who sacrificed themselves in saving those impacted by the floods in Gelephu," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said in a tweet. "We stand in solidarity with Bhutan at this difficult moment," he said.