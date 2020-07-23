Vegetable vendor in Indore expresses her agony on civic body in English

A vegetable vendor here on Thursday expressed her agony on Indore Municipal Corporation in fluent English. The video of the same has gone viral on social media. Raisa Ansari protested over the 'left-right' shop opening scheme of the civic body. She alleged that vegetable vendors are being harassed by IMC officials in the name of rules and regulations.

" I am selling fruits and vegetables here. People standing here are my family and friends. There are more than 20 members in the family. How will they survive? How they will earn? There is no rush on the stall but still, these officials keep telling us to run away," she said while speaking to ANI. The vegetable seller claims to be a Ph.D. degree holder in material science in the English medium. (ANI)