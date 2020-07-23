Left Menu
Development News Edition

Save defence industry from corporatisation: CPI to PM Modi

He said that his party is of the firm view that self-reliance in the production of defence equipment in the public sector is imperative for the security and the self-reliance of the country and urged the prime minister to give due consideration to his plea.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 21:42 IST
Save defence industry from corporatisation: CPI to PM Modi
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@Kaepernick7)

CPI general secretary D Raja on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention "to save defence industry from corporatisation". In his letter, he said that while the government has decided to convert the departmentally-run 41 ordnance factories under the Department of Defence Production into a corporation/multiple corporations, the workforce has begun an agitation against the move. "The 82,000 strong workforce are in a continuous agitation against the move of the government and in a ballot held recently, 99 per cent of the employees have rejected the move of the government and voted in favour of an indefinite strike against corporatisation of ordnance factories," he said. He further pointed out that the three recognised federations of the employees (AIDEF, INDWF and BPMS) have submitted an appeal to Modi and the defence minister that to avoid a confrontation and industrial dispute in vital defence industry, the government may withdraw its decision to corporatise the factories.

"The appeal of the federations is still pending with the government. You in your address at 'India Ideas Summit 2020' has expressed the policy of your government by inviting private sector to invest in defence and space… You also offered special incentives for private and foreign investors. The CPI is of the firm view that these decisions are not in the interest of the nation," Raja said. "On the one side there is a call of Atmanirbhar Bharat and on the other side, the country is witnessing the spate of purchases of military equipment from overseas. Ultimately 'Make in India' is at stake with a spate of huge imports," he said. He said that his party is of the firm view that self-reliance in the production of defence equipment in the public sector is imperative for the security and the self-reliance of the country and urged the prime minister to give due consideration to his plea.

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

WHO chief says comments questioning his independence 'untrue and unacceptable'

The head of the World Health Organization said on Thursday that reported comments by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo questioning his independence were untrue and would not distract the organisation from its work in fighting the coronavi...

Trump will not send federal troops to New York City -Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday that President Donald Trump will not be sending federal law enforcement to New York City for now as the city deals with an increase in crime. The President and I had a good conversation. He sa...

ECB announces six teams for Emirates D10 tournament

Emirates Cricket Board ECB on Thursday announced the six teams that will take part in the inaugural Emirates D10 tournament, beginning tomorrow. Representing UAEs Cricket Councils will be Team Abu Dhabi, Ajman Alubond, Dubai Pulse Secure, S...

With 718 new COVID-19 cases, J-K's tally reaches 16,429

Jammu and Kashmir reported 718 new COVID-19 positive cases on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 16,429, said Government of Jammu. Out of the total cases, 117 are from Jammu and 601 from Kashmir division. Death toll rises to 282 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020