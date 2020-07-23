Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maharashtra: Raza Academy seeks relaxation for namaz, sacrifice during Bakri-Eid

The Raza Academy asked the Maharashtra government for relaxation in COVID-19 guidelines for offering namaz and sacrifice during Bakri-Eid (Eid ul-Adha).

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-07-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 22:33 IST
Maharashtra: Raza Academy seeks relaxation for namaz, sacrifice during Bakri-Eid
Maulana Saeed Noori, President, Raza Academy speaking to ANI on Thursday. . Image Credit: ANI

The Raza Academy asked the Maharashtra government for relaxation in COVID-19 guidelines for offering namaz and sacrifice during Bakri-Eid (Eid ul-Adha). "On June 24, we wrote to the Chief Minister requesting to allow Eid prayers, like the Supreme Court allowed Puja in Puri with restrictions of 500 people. We want some relaxation for namaz and sacrifice during Bakri Eid. We will follow whatever restrictions and guidelines govt mandates," Maulana Saeed Noori, President, Raza Academy.

"We are hopeful that the government will give us permission for Qurbani (sacrifice) and for Namaaz (prayers)," Maulana Saeed Noori said. Earlier, the Jamaat-E-Islami Hind, Maharashtra had requested Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to allow the activities related to Eid-ul-Adha, while ensuring that all safety guidelines related to COVID-19 remain in place, in 27 districts in the state.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Maharashtra Home Department had on Friday issued guidelines for Bakra Eid (Eid-ul-Adha) celebration this year prohibiting prayers at mosques and urging people to make a symbolic sacrifice on the occasion. "Prayers should not be offered in mosques or Eidgahs or public places but should be done at home only. Currently, all operating livestock markets will remain closed. If citizens want to buy animals, they should buy it online or by phone," read the guidelines. (ANI)

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Govt imposes restriction on public procurement from China, other neighbours

Amid the border row with China, the government on Thursday imposed restrictions on public procurement from China and other countries with common border. The Government of India amended the General Financial Rules 2017 to enable imposition o...

Naidu recalls Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Chandra Shekhar Azad's valour on their birth anniversary

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday called for greater focus in school books on the tales of sacrifice, patriotism and valour of iconic national leaders and freedom fighters to inspire the younger generation. In a Facebook post, on ...

2 Maoists killed in encounter with security personnel in Odisha

At least two Maoists, including a woman, were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Odishas Kandhamal district on Thursday, a top police officer said. The encounter took place in a forested area near Tumudibandha, when the Left-...

Flyers' Lindblom to join team, could play

Left winger Oskar Lindblom will join the Philadelphia Flyers in Toronto and might even return to game action before the end of the season, head coach Alain Vigneault told reporters Thursday. Lindblom -- who signed a three-year, 9 million ex...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020