Maharashtra: Raza Academy seeks relaxation for namaz, sacrifice during Bakri-Eid

The Raza Academy asked the Maharashtra government for relaxation in COVID-19 guidelines for offering namaz and sacrifice during Bakri-Eid (Eid ul-Adha). "On June 24, we wrote to the Chief Minister requesting to allow Eid prayers, like the Supreme Court allowed Puja in Puri with restrictions of 500 people. We want some relaxation for namaz and sacrifice during Bakri Eid. We will follow whatever restrictions and guidelines govt mandates," Maulana Saeed Noori, President, Raza Academy.

"We are hopeful that the government will give us permission for Qurbani (sacrifice) and for Namaaz (prayers)," Maulana Saeed Noori said. Earlier, the Jamaat-E-Islami Hind, Maharashtra had requested Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to allow the activities related to Eid-ul-Adha, while ensuring that all safety guidelines related to COVID-19 remain in place, in 27 districts in the state.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Maharashtra Home Department had on Friday issued guidelines for Bakra Eid (Eid-ul-Adha) celebration this year prohibiting prayers at mosques and urging people to make a symbolic sacrifice on the occasion. "Prayers should not be offered in mosques or Eidgahs or public places but should be done at home only. Currently, all operating livestock markets will remain closed. If citizens want to buy animals, they should buy it online or by phone," read the guidelines. (ANI)