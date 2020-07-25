Three cousins, their kin drown in water-filled pit at quarry

Four persons, including three teenage cousins, drowned in a water-filled pit at a defunct stone quarry in Devbhumi Dwarka district of Gujarat on Saturday morning, police said. The three teenagers had gone to take bath in the water-filled pit at the quarry located near Dharampur village, an official of Khambhalia police station said.

However, soon after entering the water, they began drowning, he said. "Their 55-year-old relative, who was passing by, heard them shouting for help. He jumped into the pond to save them.

But he also drowned along with the three cousins, who were in the age group of 15 to 19 years," he added. A team of the fire department later fished out their bodies, which were then sent to a government hospital in Khambhalia for post mortem, he said.