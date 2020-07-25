Three booked for poor upkeep of hostel-turned COVID facility

Left Menu
A case has been registered against three persons under the Disaster Management Act for poor upkeep of a hostel-turned-COVID facility in Osmanabad district of Maharashtra, an official said on Saturday. The trio has been booked under section 51 (a) (b) of the Disaster Management Act,2005, the official added.

Updated: 25-07-2020 15:52 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 15:52 IST
A case has been registered against three persons under the Disaster Management Act for poor upkeep of a hostel-turned-COVID facility in Osmanabad district of Maharashtra, an official said on Saturday. Osmanabad tehsildar had lodged a complaint against a manager of Panjabrao Deshmukh hostel and two others for failing to comply with the orders regarding maintenance of the facility.

In one instance, an ambulance was turned away as the facility maintenance was not up to the mark. The trio has been booked under section 51 (a) (b) of the Disaster Management Act,2005, the official added.

