Bihar: Patna man with COVID-19 kills self in home isolation

A 35-year-old COVID-19 positive man isolated at home died by suicide in Patna City's Malsalami, the police said on Saturday.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 25-07-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 16:21 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

On Friday, a male COVID-19 patient had died after allegedly jumping off the fifth-floor bathroom of one of the buildings of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Patna.According to Rafique UR Rahman, the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Phulwarisharif Police Station, the police reached the spot as soon as they were informed about it.

According to the latest data available on the website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 11,363 active cases of coronavirus in Bihar, with 22,343 cured/migrated/discharged and 220 deaths. (ANI)

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

