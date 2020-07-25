Left Menu
Kanpur SSP transferred to Jhansi, Amethi SP moved to Lucknow as DCP

Updated: 25-07-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 22:34 IST
Kanpur SSP transferred to Jhansi, Amethi SP moved to Lucknow as DCP
Dinesh Kumar P has been transferred to Jhansi in the same capacity at a time when the Kanpur Police is facing strident criticism from the opposition over the kidnapping and killing of a 27-year-old lab technician. Image Credit: ANI

Kanpur SSP Dinesh Kumar P was transferred out of the district on Saturday, a couple of weeks after eight policemen were killed in an ambush orchestrated by gangster Vikas Dubey and his subsequent encounter. Dinesh Kumar P has been transferred to Jhansi in the same capacity at a time when the Kanpur Police is facing strident criticism from the opposition over the kidnapping and killing of a 27-year-old lab technician.

Eleven police personnel, including two senior officers, have already been suspended for laxity in the case. Dinesh Kumar P is among the 15 IPS officers who have been transferred by the Uttar Pradesh government.

According to a statement issued here by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi, Preetinder Singh has been made the new Deputy Inspector General/Senior Superintendent of Police of Kanpur. He was earlier the DIG Aligarh range. Four days after the Kanpur ambush, SSP Dinesh had removed the entire staff of Chaubeypur police station comprising 68 police personnel.

The police personnel, including 45 constables and 10 head constables, were sent to the police lines. His action came in the wake of evidence emerging that many of the policemen were in league with gangster Dubey, who along with his aides, had killed eight policemen.

Around 95 policemen of four different police stations are under investigation for their links with Dubey. Three sub-inspectors and a constable have already been suspended. An SIT inquiry and a judicial probe is already underway in the entire episode.

The state government has also transferred Amethi SP Khyati Garg. She has been posted as Lucknow DCP. Amethi was in the news after a mother-daughter duo from the district attempted self-immolation outside the chief minister's office in Lucknow on July 17 alleging inaction in a case.

The woman with 90 per cent burn injuries died and her daughter with 15 per cent burns is undergoing treatment in the civil hospital, according to officials. Among other IPS officers who have been transferred is Deepak Kumar. He has been made the new DIG/SSP of Ayodhya, replacing Ashish Tiwari who has been sent to Jhansi as SP Railways.

Dinesh Singh, who was DCP in Lucknow, has been made the new SP of Amethi. Satyendra Kumar has been made the new SP of Khiri, while Yashveer Singh is the new SP of Jalaun.

