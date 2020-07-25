Max temperatures remain close to normal levels in Pb, Haryana

Maximum temperatures in Punjab and Haryana continued to stay close to normal levels on Saturday, with Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recording a high of 34.4 degrees Celsius. Punjab's Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala recorded maximum temperatures at 34.4 degrees Celsius, 32.9 degrees Celsius and 34.4 degrees Celsius respectively, the meteorological department said.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a high of 34.8 degrees Celsius, one notch above the normal. Bhiwani, Hisar and Karnal had maximum temperatures of 35.1 degrees Celsius, 34.5 degrees Celsius and 35.2 degrees Celsius respectively. Narnaul, which witnessed 11 mm of rains, recorded its high of 33.8 degrees Celsius, one degree below the normal.

The weatherman has predicted light to moderate rains at a few places in Punjab and Haryana in the next two days.