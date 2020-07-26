PM Narendra Modi urges citizens to use Indian handloom, handicrafts

In line with his "vocal for local" campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to citizens to use Indian handloom and handicrafts as much as possible as it will benefit local artisans and weavers. "National Handloom Day is on August 7. The handloom of India and our handicrafts encompass a glorious history of hundreds of years. It should be an endeavour on part of all of us to use Indian handloom and handicrafts as much as possible and also communicate to more and more people about them," the Prime Minister said while addressing the 67th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday.

"The more the world knows about the richness and diversity of Indian handloom and handicrafts, the greater our local artisans and weavers will benefit," he said. The Prime Minister said that many people and institutions are campaigning to celebrate Rakshabandhan this time in a different manner.

"A few days from now, the auspicious festival of Rakshabandhan will be celebrated. These days, I am noticing that many people and institutions are campaigning to celebrate Rakshabandhan this time in a different manner. And many people are linking the festival with 'Vocal for Local', and this is true too," Modi said. "In society, if the business of a person near our home increases on account of our festivals and thus, in turn, his festival becomes merrier, then the joy of the festival increases manifold. Many felicitations to all the countrymen on Rakshabandhan," he said. (ANI)