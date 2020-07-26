India will remain indebted to armed forces forever: Nadda on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Indian forces combined inspiration and strategy with valor to vanquish Pakistan during the Kargil war despite facing adverse circumstances, BJP president J P Nadda said on Sunday

He said India will forever remember the sacrifices made by Indian soldiers to secure the country's borders. Speaking at an event on the 21st anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Nadda also stressed on the BJP's commitment to the welfare of armed forces, saying the defense sector has always received Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special focus.

The Modi government implemented 'one rank one pension' scheme and cleared all dues with payment of Rs 33,000 crore, he said, adding that 72 border projects are now near completion while work on them was not done during the UPA government.

The then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee fought with Pakistan in the international arena during the Kargil war and had made it clear that India will not declare a ceasefire until it secures its border by defeating Pakistan, he said.

Nadda also noted Modi's visit to Ladakh recently during the standoff with China and said that the prime minister spends every Diwali with the armed forces.

Hailing the armed forces, he said Pakistan was in an "advantageous" position during the Kargil war after occupying mountain heights but Indian soldiers drew inspiration from the challenge and fought with valor and strategy to attain victory. "It was the toughest battle on highest mountains," he said, asserting that India will remain indebted to the brave soldiers forever.