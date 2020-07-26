Left Menu
Governor has received Rajasthan cabinet's revised proposal on assembly session: Sources

The proposal was received late on Saturday night, they said. Governor Kalraj Mishra had on Friday sought clarifications on six points from the state government, after Congress MLAs held a five-hour dharna on the lawns of the Raj Bhawan pressing for a Vidhan Sabha session.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-07-2020 14:35 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 14:35 IST
The Rajasthan governor has received a revised proposal from the state cabinet led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot requesting that a session of the assembly be called on July 31, Raj Bhawan sources said on Sunday. The proposal was received late on Saturday night, they said.

Governor Kalraj Mishra had on Friday sought clarifications on six points from the state government, after Congress MLAs held a five-hour dharna on the lawns of the Raj Bhawan pressing for a Vidhan Sabha session. The dharna was called off, according to the Congress, after Mishra said he will abide by the Constitution but not act under any pressure.

The governor asked Gehlot to submit again, with the clarifications, his recommendation for calling a session. A statement from the governor included queries on the free movement of MLAs and the reason why the session needed to be called urgently.

After a late night sitting, the Cabinet met again at Gehlot's home on Saturday, approving the new draft. The Congress government, which is facing a political crisis after a rebellion by the now sacked deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident MLAs, says it wants to hold the session so its majority can be proved.

The governor had on Friday asked the government why it wanted to call an assembly session to prove its majority if it already has one. In his note to the state government, Governor Mishra said "no one is above Constitutional dignity and no pressure politics should be resorted to".

He said no date had been mentioned in the Cabinet note, annexed with the government's request. The government had also not given any reason for calling the session at such short notice, the governor had said.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

