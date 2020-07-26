Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J-K's Poonch
Pakistan violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Balakote sector of Poonch district on Sunday.ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 26-07-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 19:10 IST
The Pakistani troops started unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and resorted to shelling with mortars in Balakote sector.
According to Defence PRO Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by small arms firing and shelling with mortars in Balakote sector of Poonch district. (ANI)
