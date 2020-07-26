Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa's COVID-19 cases rise to 4,861

Goa on Sunday reported 175 more COVID-19 cases taking the number of positive coronavirus cases in the state to 4,861, said the state health department.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 26-07-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 22:26 IST
Goa's COVID-19 cases rise to 4,861
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Goa on Sunday reported 175 more COVID-19 cases taking the number of positive coronavirus cases in the state to 4,861, said the state health department. There are 1,549 active cases in the state and 3,277 patients have recovered from the infection.

The death toll in the state due to COVID-19 stands at 35. India reported a spike of 48,661 coronavirus cases, taking the total COVID-19 cases to 13,85,522, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

The total COVID-19 positive cases include 4,67,882 active cases, 8,85,577 cured/discharged/migrated, it added. With 705 new deaths, the cumulative toll reached 32,063. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Park Seo-joon talked on his rumoured relationship with Park Min-young – know in details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Lucknow Police finds 8-year-old missing girl within 9 hours

The Lucknow Police on Sunday found an eight-year-old deaf and mute missing girl from Khala Bazar within nine hours after the matter was reported, the police said. At 7 am on Saturday, an eight-year-old girl went missing from her house in th...

Vermont city hit hard by news of immigration furloughs

Word has spread swiftly around the small working-class city of St. Albans about looming furloughs at its U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services center, the largest employer in the city that just went through layoffs at its hospital. USCI...

Actor Sonu Sood gifts tractor to AP farmer after video of his plight goes viral

Reel life villain Sonu Sood turned real life hero once again, this time by gifting a tractor on Sunday to a farmer in a remote village in Andhra Pradesh to help him till the land. The actor came up with the gift after coming through a video...

C'garh: Five-year-old girl raped and killed by her cousin

A five-year-old girl was raped and bludgeoned to death allegedly by her cousin brother, also a minor, in Chhattisgarhs Jashpur district, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on July 24 when the girl accompanied the accused to a fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020