Goa's COVID-19 cases rise to 4,861

Goa on Sunday reported 175 more COVID-19 cases taking the number of positive coronavirus cases in the state to 4,861, said the state health department. There are 1,549 active cases in the state and 3,277 patients have recovered from the infection.

The death toll in the state due to COVID-19 stands at 35. India reported a spike of 48,661 coronavirus cases, taking the total COVID-19 cases to 13,85,522, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

The total COVID-19 positive cases include 4,67,882 active cases, 8,85,577 cured/discharged/migrated, it added. With 705 new deaths, the cumulative toll reached 32,063. (ANI)