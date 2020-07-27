R'than Cong MLAs hold prayer meet to 'save democracy, Constitution'PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-07-2020 13:53 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 13:53 IST
Rajasthan Congress legislators held a prayer meeting on Monday under the "save democracy, save Constitution" programme in the hotel where they are holed up
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, AICC general secretary Avinash Pande and other leaders participated in the meeting
The party was earlier scheduled to hold a protest outside the Raj Bhawan here, but it was called off Sunday. PTI SDAHMB
