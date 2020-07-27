Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

2:32 p.m. Telangana reports 1,473 new COVID-19 cases, overall tally crosses 55,000 mark. 2:13 p.m. Singapore reports 469 new COVID-19 cases. 9:28 a.m. Record single-day spike of 49,931 COVID-19 cases pushes India's caseload to 14,35,453; death toll rises to 32,771 with 708 fatalities: Government..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 15:34 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 15:27 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 2:52 p.m.

Shillong goes under 72-hour lockdown amid rising COVID-19 cases. 2:32 p.m.

Telangana reports 1,473 new COVID-19 cases, overall tally crosses 55,000 mark. 2:13 p.m.

Singapore reports 469 new COVID-19 cases. 1:56 p.m.

COVID-19 pandemic: SC reserves order on plea for transfer of money collected under PM-CARES Fund to National Disaster Response Fund. 1:49 p.m. Hospitalised COVID-19 patients have low risk of stroke: Study.

1:45 p.m. Delhi records 613 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking tally to 1,31,219; death toll mounts to 3,853: Authorities.

1:07 p.m. Singapore scientists develop coronavirus test that delivers results in 36 minutes.

11:57 a.m. "More than enough" doses of COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca will be reserved for Parsi community, says Adar Poonawalla, CEO of the vaccine's local manufacturer Serum Institute of India (SII).

11:52 a.m. Pakistan's coronavirus tally rises to 274,289.

11:43 a.m. 457 new COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand, 2 deaths, government says.

11:38 a.m. 1,503 new COVID-19 cases in Odisha take tally to 26,892; toll rises to 147 with 7 more deaths: Official.

10:48 a.m. 32 fresh COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh; count rises to 1,158.

10:02 a.m. 34 fresh COVID-19 cases in Andaman and Nicobar Islands; count rises to 324.

9:31 a.m. Number of active COVID-19 cases in country stands at 4,85,114, while 9,17,567 people have recovered: Union Health Ministry. 9:28 a.m.

Record single-day spike of 49,931 COVID-19 cases pushes India's caseload to 14,35,453; death toll rises to 32,771 with 708 fatalities: Government..

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

EPFO updates KYC data for 73.58 lakh subscribers during April-June 2020

To extend the availability and reach of its online services, which have become crucial in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, EPFO updated Know your Customer KYC data for its 73.58 lakh subscribers during the month of April to June 2020. Thi...

101 new COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra Police Force

As many as 101 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Maharashtra Police Force, informed the police on Monday. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the force rose to 8,584 including 6,538 who have recovered and 94 deaths.As per the Union ...

Bangladesh pacer Qazi Onik banned for two years for failing doping test

Bangladeshs pacer Qazi Onik has been banned for two years for failing a dope test during the National Cricket League in November 2018. The Bangladesh Cricket Board has also removed the pacer from every programme of the cricket board that he...

India has some of the best brains in hockey: Graham Reid

India mens hockey team coach Graham Reid believes that the country has some of the best brains involved in the sport. His remark comes as Hockey India has started conducting specialised workshops for the top-level Indian coaches.It is a gre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020