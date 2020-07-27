As cases rise, MP cabinet to meet virtually on July 28
The Madhya Pradesh cabinet will meet virtually for the first time on Tuesday in view of the rising number of coronavirus cases. Members of cabinet will join the meeting via video conferencing at 11 am, an official said on Monday. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan last Saturday announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus and admitted to a hospital.PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 27-07-2020 19:31 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 19:31 IST
The Madhya Pradesh cabinet will meet virtually for the first time on Tuesday in view of the rising number of coronavirus cases. Members of cabinet will join the meeting via video conferencing at 11 am, an official said on Monday.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan last Saturday announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus and admitted to a hospital. State Cooperatives Minister Arvind Bhadoriya had also tweeted to have tested positive for the virus.
Both are currently admitted to Chirayu Medical College and Hospital. As on July 26, the number of COVID-19 cases stood at 27,800 in Madhya Pradesh, including 5,314 cases in Bhopal, as per the state government.
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA quits party, joins BJP, says BJP state chief V D Sharma.
Congress MLA Pradyuman joins BJP in Madhya Pradesh
COVID-19: Official booked in Madhya Pradesh for flouting health norms at wedding
After Madhya Pradesh, BJP looking to demolish Cong govt in Rajasthan: Shiv Sena in Saamna
Six members of family killed during dispute at Maneri village in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district: Police.