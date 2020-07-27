As cases rise, MP cabinet to meet virtually on July 28

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet will meet virtually for the first time on Tuesday in view of the rising number of coronavirus cases. Members of cabinet will join the meeting via video conferencing at 11 am, an official said on Monday.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan last Saturday announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus and admitted to a hospital. State Cooperatives Minister Arvind Bhadoriya had also tweeted to have tested positive for the virus.

Both are currently admitted to Chirayu Medical College and Hospital. As on July 26, the number of COVID-19 cases stood at 27,800 in Madhya Pradesh, including 5,314 cases in Bhopal, as per the state government.