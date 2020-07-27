Left Menu
NIA files charge sheet against six persons for helping terrorists of Pak-based JeM to infiltrate

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-07-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 20:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The NIA on Monday filed a charge sheet in a special court here against six persons for allegedly helping terrorists of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad to infiltrate, an official said. Sameer Ahmed Dar, Asif Ahmed Malik, Sartaj Ahmed Mantoo, Suhaib Manzoor, Zahoor Ahmed Khan, all residents of Pulwama, and Suheel Javid of Budgam have been charged with the relevant provisions of the IPC, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act and the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act before the NIA court here, an NIA spokesperson said.

On January 31 this year, a truck was stopped for checking by the officials at Ban Toll Plaza, Nagrota in Jammu on Pathankot-Sringar Highway at 5:00 AM, the official said. Three freshly infiltrated Pakistani terrorists were found hiding in the vehicle, he said.

While the driver Sameer and his two associates Asif and Sartaj escaped taking advantage of the pre-dawn darkness, the heavily-armed Pakistani terrorists inside the cargo cabin of the truck started firing at the police, grievously injuring one security personnel, the NIA official said. The security forces launched a search operation in Ban forest area and killed the three Pakistani terrorists while the driver and his two associates were arrested, he said.

The NIA took up the investigation in the case on February 10 and arrested three more terror associates of this "infiltration-transportation module", the official said, adding that searches were conducted at several places in Kashmir valley and incriminating material including documents and digital devices were seized. During investigation, it came to light that apart from their unsuccessful attempt in January, this module had received a group of three Pakistani terrorists in December, 2019 after they infiltrated into India from the International Border in Samba sector and ferried them to south Kashmir, the NIA official said.

This module was in touch with Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad handlers and launch-pad commanders who used to send the location of freshly infiltrated terrorists and the code-words for receiving them to driver Sameer on secure messaging apps, the official said. The other three arrested accused -- Suhaib, Zahoor and Suhail -- were the Over-Ground Workers (OGW's) of JeM and provided safe shelter, logistics and communication back-up for the infiltration and transit of the Pakistani terrorists, the NIA spokesperson said.

These OGW's also purchased 'phirans' -- a traditional outfit in Kashmir -- for the infiltrated terrorists to make them look like Kashmiris and to help them hide their weapons, the official said. Two AK-47 rifles, one AK-56, two AK-74's one M4 Carbine, two Glock pistols, three Chinese pistols, 35 grenades, 12 kg high-grade explosive, three satellite phones, six wireless devices, six remote controls, nine detonators and batteries brought by the Pakistani terrorists have also been seized, the NIA official said, adding that the trucks and car used for their movement have also been seized.

Further investigation in the case was underway, the official added.

