Left Menu
Development News Edition

Priyanka Gandhi talks to BJP MP Anil Baluni who has been allotted her govt bungalow

Ahead of vacating her government bungalow in Lutyens zone in Delhi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday spoke to BJP MP Anil Baluni, who has been allotted the house, and wished him and his wife good luck and happiness.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 22:58 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 22:58 IST
Priyanka Gandhi talks to BJP MP Anil Baluni who has been allotted her govt bungalow

Ahead of vacating her government bungalow in Lutyens zone in Delhi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday spoke to BJP MP Anil Baluni, who has been allotted the house, and wished him and his wife good luck and happiness. The Congress leader had on Sunday invited Baluni, the head of BJP's media department, and his wife over tea, before she moves out of the 35, Lodhi Estate house.

Sources said the Congress leader exchanged pleasantries with Baluni and his wife over phone. Baluni, who has not been keeping well for some time, expressed his inability to accept her tea offer due to health issues.

"Today, I talked to Mr Anil Baluni and his wife. I pray to God for his good health and happiness. While giving best wishes to them for their new house, I hope they get as much happiness in this house as I and my family found," she said in a tweet in Hindi. Baluni, a Rajya Sabha MP from Uttarakhand, in turn invited Priyanka Gandhi and her family for an ‘Uttarakhand meal’ once he shifts into his new house, sources said.

According to sources, the BJP MP invited the Congress leader for a meal comprising cuisines from the hill state like ‘Manduwe ki roti’, ‘Jhangore ki kheer’, ‘Pahadi raita’ and ‘Bhatt ki churkani’. Sources said that Baluni in a letter thanked Priyanka Gandhi for the invite, and expressed his inability to move out as he had recently returned home after being treated for cancer. He said doctors have advised him to stay in isolation at home, they said.

He had undergone treatment in Mumbai for several months. Baluni has been staying in a government bungalow at Gurudwara Rakabganj Road here According to sources, Priyanka Gandhi has moved some of her belongings to a penthouse in Gurgaon’s Sector 42 where her children would be staying for some time.

The Congress leader is learnt to have finalised a new house in Delhi and final touches are being given to it. The Ministry of Urban Development issued a notice to her on July 1, asking her to vacate the bungalow before August 1 as she was no longer eligible for it after her security cover was downgraded last year.

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Bombay Flying Club becomes country's first DGCA-approved drone training school: Aviation Ministry

The Bombay Flying Club has become the first DGCA-approved drone training school of the country, the Civil Aviation Ministry said Monday. Good news for drone users. Want to be a professional drone pilot If yes, then register at the Bombay F...

Delhi records 613 fresh cases, lowest in two months

As the national capital recorded 613 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, the lowest in the last two months, and recovery rate improved to 88 per cent, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said while other cities are re-imposing lockdown, there was...

Jharkhand reports four more COVID-19 deaths; toll rises to 90

Four persons succumbed to COVID- 19 on Monday in Jharkhand, taking the death toll due to the disease in the state to 90, a government bulletin said. It said that 324 people also tested positive for coronavirus infection, raising the total n...

Germany plans mandatory tests for those returning from high-risk countries

Germany announced plans on Monday for free, mandatory coronavirus tests for holidaymakers returning from high-risk countries in order to slow the spread of infections as the holiday season kicks into high gear.The announcement came shortly ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020