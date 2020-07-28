Woman killed in house collapse in U'khand
A woman was killed and a teenage girl injured on Tuesday when a flooded rivulet demolished a house following heavy rains in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, officials said. Heavy overnight rains in the district have also blocked the Badrinath highway at Kuhed, Pagalnala and Lambagad, he said.PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 28-07-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 14:57 IST
A woman was killed and a teenage girl injured on Tuesday when a flooded rivulet demolished a house following heavy rains in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, officials said. Deveshwari Devi was trapped in the debris, while the 12-year-old girl was injured when the waters of a flooded rivulet flowing nearby reduced her house to a heap of rubble at Pander village in Ghat area, District Disaster Management Officer NK Joshi said.
The injured girl has been admitted to a government hospital, he said. It is not yet clear that how the woman and the girl were related to each other, the officials said. Heavy overnight rains in the district have also blocked the Badrinath highway at Kuhed, Pagalnala and Lambagad, he said.
