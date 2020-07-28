Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday. 5:59 p.m.

Flipkart announces 90-minute deliveries of groceries. 5:53 p.m.

COVID-19 testing will begin at AIIMS-Bathinda, Punjab government release says. 5:44 p.m.

Nepal reports 311 new cases of coronavirus. 5:42 p.m.

Lineage behind novel coronavirus may have been "circulating unnoticed" in bats for decades, study says. 5:31 p.m.

The Bengal government has largely failed to address the COVID-19 crisis, and its recent decision to impose complete lockdown twice a week till August will be of no help in stemming the community spread in the state, noted virologist Dr Amitabha Nandy says. 5:27 p.m.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announces that the lockdown in the containment zones of the state will continue till August 31 as also the biweekly restrictions in place to check the spread of the coronavirus disease. 5:01 p.m.

Fourteen more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, taking the Union Territory's caseload to 338. Submit report on Varavara Rao's health, Bombay HC tells Nanavati Hospital.

4:35 p.m. Forty Punjab policemen who recently recovered from COVID-19 have come forward to donate their plasma for treating people infected with the disease.

UP reports 3,458 new COVID-19 cases as state's tally crosses 73,000-mark. 4:25 p.m.

Reconvert some COVID beds to non-COVID, Delhi's private hospitals say as coronavirus cases dip. 4:17 p.m.

Odisha Police issues SOP for dealing with visitors at police station. 4:09 p.m.

Need to create awareness about higher COVID-related risks due to comorbidities, says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. 4:06 p.m.

DST selects Bengaluru start-up for developing COVID risk assessment app. 3:43 p.m.

Indian boy among confirmed COVID-19 cases in Singapore, Health Ministry says. 3:28 p.m.

Additional 6.7 million children under five could suffer from wasting due to COVID-19, UNICEF says. 3:18 p.m.

Thane mayor calls for action against errant COVID-19 hospitals. 2:57 p.m.

Yatra.com aims to become digital services platform. 2:39 p.m.

A nurse at the state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata died due to COVID-19, health officials say. 2:30 p.m.

Housing sales plunge 79 per cent in Apr-Jun in top eight cities. 2:28 p.m.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says he was left in tears as his daughter-in-law, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan were discharged from hospital after testing negative for coronavirus. At least 60 inmates of Vadodara Central Jail in Gujarat have tested positive for coronavirus infection in the last two days, officials say.

2:21 p.m. Odisha government permits cremation of COVID-19 suspects' bodies without test report.

2:13 p.m. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who tested positive for coronavirus, chairs the first virtual cabinet meeting from hospital and said if the infection is detected early, then it is not incurable and is like any other cold, cough and fever.

1:45 p.m. Heart inflammation observed in recently recovered COVID-19 patients, says study.

1:01 p.m. Eighty-one more people, including 14 BRTF and two Assam Rifles personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the northeastern state's caseload to 1,239.

12:58 p.m. Pakistan's coronavirus tally reaches 274,908.

12:53 p.m. Australian opener David Warner may reconsider future as COVID-19 restrictions would mean long stints away from family.

12:49 p.m. Tripura's COVID-19 tally reaches 4,067.

12:45 p.m. Chief medical superintendent of district hospital in Pratapgarh tests COVID-19 positive.

12:24 p.m. Evidence of SARS-CoV-2 exposure found in household cats and dogs in Italy.

12:19 p.m. Digitalisation of SMBs could add as much as USD 216 billion to India's GDP by 2024, study says.

Fine for not wearing mask raised to Rs 500 in Gujarat. 11:38 a.m. Levels of nitrogen dioxide fell by more than 70 per cent during the lockdown in New Delhi, a UN policy brief says.

11:30 a.m. Odisha's COVID-19 tally crosses 28,000 mark as death toll rises to 154.

11:20 a.m. With a single-day increase of 47,703 COVID-19 cases, India's virus tally mounts to 14,83,156.

11:13 a.m. Telangana records 1,610 fresh COVID-19 cases and nine more deaths, pushing the tally of infections in the state to 57,142.

11:12 a.m. HBO is developing a COVID-19 vaccine drama, based on journalist Brendan Borrell's forthcoming book "The First Shot", with Adam McKay attached as a producer. 10:58 a.m.

South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir finally flew out of Pakistan after being stuck in the country since March due to the travel restrictions imposed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. 10:54 a.m.

Scientists identify immune system variation linked to severe COVID-19 cases. 10:51 a.m.

China reports 68 new COVID-19 cases. 9:05 a.m.

Twenty-two Assam Rifles personnel are among 23 more people testing positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram..