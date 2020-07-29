Left Menu
Development News Edition

Philippines takes 'major step' toward using nuclear power

The Philippines spent $2.3 billion to build what was Southeast Asia's only nuclear power facility, but never used it https://reut.rs/39NyZcR. The 621-megawatt Bataan Nuclear Power Plant was completed in 1984 but mothballed following the devastating Chernobyl disaster and the collapse of the dictatorship of Ferdinand Marcos, who ordered its construction.

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2020 13:56 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 13:45 IST
Philippines takes 'major step' toward using nuclear power
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Philippines has taken a big step towards tapping nuclear power, its energy minister said on Wednesday, after President Rodrigo Duterte created an inter-agency panel to study the adoption of national nuclear energy policy.

As power demand soars in what has for years been among the world's fastest-growing economies, Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi has been passionately advocating the use of nuclear power, despite public concern over safety in a country hit frequently by natural disasters. Nuclear power is seen as a potential answer to the Philippines' twin problems of precarious supply and Southeast Asia's highest electricity costs, but Duterte has yet to express full support for Cusi's proposal.

In a July 24 executive order and made public on Wednesday, however, Duterte created a committee to conduct the study, indicating openness to reviving the country's nuclear energy ambitions. The Philippines spent $2.3 billion to build what was Southeast Asia's only nuclear power facility but never used it https://reut.rs/39NyZcR.

The 621-megawatt Bataan Nuclear Power Plant was completed in 1984 but mothballed following the devastating Chernobyl disaster and the collapse of the dictatorship of Ferdinand Marcos, who ordered its construction. Cusi welcomed Duterte's move as "a major step towards the realization of a Philippine nuclear energy program" that would "help shield our consumers from traditional power price volatilities".

The committee will assess the feasibility of adding nuclear to the Philippines' power mix, taking into account economic, security, and environmental implications. If it goes ahead, it could either build new facilities or rehabilitate the Bataan plant. Previous attempts to pursue nuclear energy have failed due to safety concerns and its association with Marcos and his brutal martial law era.

Despite having no nuclear policy, however, the Philippines has been in talks with Russian state atomic company Rosatom about a feasibility study for deploying small nuclear plants in far-flung areas.

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Don't see an early end to the 'new normal', yet the show must go on: Apollo Tyres CMD

Stating that the uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic will continue, Apollo Tyres Chairman and Managing Director Onkar S Kanwar has said he doesnt see an early end to the new normal. In view of a bleak global, Indian and European out...

COVID-19: UK signs deal for 60 million vaccine doses

The British government has signed a deal with GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi Pasteur for 60 million doses of a potential coronavirus vaccine that could start to be rolled out in the first half of next year. Britains GSK and Frances Sanofi have ...

Dr Reddy's net profit falls 13 pc to Rs 579 cr in June quarter

Dr Reddys Laboratories on Wednesday reported 13 per cent fall in its net profit at Rs 579 crore against during the April to June quarter compared to Rs 663 crore in the year-ago period. The revenue went up 15 per cent at Rs 4,418 crore as a...

Automobili Pininfarina ties up with Naim for audio system in pure-electric supercar Battista

Luxury electric vehicles brand Automobili Pininfarina, part of the Mahindra Group, on Wednesday said it has partnered with in-car sound system provider Naim Audio for its pure-electric supercar Battista. The tie-up comes ahead of Automobili...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020