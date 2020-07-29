Gujarat's COVID-19 situation better than other states: CM

With a healthy 74 per cent recovery rate and just 4 per cent mortality rate, the current coronavirus situation in Gujarat is better than several other states, said Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday. Referring to the new COVID-19 cases registered on Tuesday in the state, which saw more than 1,100 cases, Rupani said Gujarat was on the 12th spot in terms of fresh infections.

"Around 50,000 fresh cases of coronavirus cases are emerging every day in India. As against 1,108 new cases in Gujarat on Tuesday, Andhra Pradesh's tally was 7,948, followed by 7,717 cases in Maharashtra, 6,972 in Tamil Nadu and 5,536 in Karnataka," Rupani told reporters in Rajkot, around 200km from here. "Gujarat was on the 12th spot in terms of fresh cases.

At one point, our mortality rate was 7 per cent, the highest in the country. Now its 4 per cent. "Our recovery rate is 74 per cent. Gujarat's situation is better in comparison to other states," he added.

Rupani, along with Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and Chief Secretary Anil Mukim, visited Rajkot to review the coronavirus situation in the wake of a spurt in cases in the city and rural parts of the district. On Tuesday, 49 new cases were reported from Rajkot city and 30 from villages, and the CM said testing will be ramped up.

Before addressing the media, Rupani and others held discussions with top officials, doctors and local MLAs as well as MPs. The chief minister said the authorities have planned to increase bed capacity in Rajkot to 3,500 in coming days to deal with the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

"We have already planned to ramp up bed capacity to 3,500. I have also asked officials to double the number of tests to detect maximum number of positive patients. "I have also sanctioned an additional aid of Rs 5 crore to Rajkot," said Rupani.

He said Rajkot would also get a new X-ray machine and more testing kits. On the lines of Ahmedabad, all vegetable vendors, who fall in the "super spreader" category, will be tested for coronavirus and given passes by the Rajkot civic body to continue their business, Rupani added.

From Rajkot, the CM and his team headed to Vadodara to review coronavirus situation in the district. Till July 28, Gujarat had recorded 57,982 coronavirus cases and 2,372 deaths.