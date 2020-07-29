Left Menu
Development News Edition

No large congregations allowed in Assam I-Day programmes

The Assam government on Wednesday barred large congregations during Independence Day celebrations this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, and said students will not take part in the ceremonial march past.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 29-07-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 20:33 IST
No large congregations allowed in Assam I-Day programmes

The Assam government on Wednesday barred large congregations during Independence Day celebrations this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, and said students will not take part in the ceremonial march past. At the state level, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will unfurl the national flag at 9 am on August 15 here. It will be followed by the playing of the national anthem and his speech, an order issued by the Commissioner and Secretary of General Administration department M Angamuthu said.

There will be a presentation of guard of honour and march past by the personnel of the police, para-military forces and home guards. However, participation of school and college students and members of National Cadet Corps (NCC) and Scouts and Guides will not be allowed in the ceremonial march past, according to the order. Large congregations must be avoided and invitation for the celebration will be limited keeping the health protocols issued due to the pandemic in view and the number of attendees in the programme must not exceed one-third of the seating capacity at the venue, it said.

"It is imperative that all health protocols issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare are adhered to and social distancing and wearing of masks shall be strictly followed," the order read. It said that the entire area where the Independence Day programme will be held, along with the dais, the flag- pole, chairs and other equipment will have to be sanitised in strict maintenance of health protocols.

None will be allowed at the venue without being thermally scanned for COVID-19 symptoms while facilities for handwashing and alcohol-based hand sanitiser will be installed at the entrance as well as at other places of public use. There will be no cultural programmes, sports events or award ceremony this time, though the names of the awardees may be announced at the official function and the awards handed over to them at their homes, the order said.

In compliance with the health advisory issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, pregnant women, persons with co-morbidities and children below the age of 10 will not be allowed to attend the official function. The order would be applicable to all official Independence Day functions to be held at district and sub- divisional levels.

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

MP BJP chief tests positive for coronavirus: Official

Madhya Pradesh BJP president andKhajuraho Lok Sabha MP VD Sharma has tested positive forcoronavirus, a health official said on WednesdayBesides Sharma, state BJP general secretaryorganisation Suhas Bhagat and another party leader have alsot...

U.S. expands deployment of federal agents to Cleveland, Milwaukee and Detroit

The U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday it would send dozens of law enforcement officers to Cleveland, Milwaukee and Detroit to fight violent crime, expanding the deployment of federal agents to major cities under a program promoted b...

Fadnavis urges Maha govt to stop COVID-19 antigen tests

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday appealed to the Maharashtra government to do away with rapid antigen tests to detect COVID-19 cases and rely only on RT-PCR tests, which he said are known for maximum accuracy. In a letter to...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 2120 hours STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-IPL-ANTIDOPING Anti-Doping measures at IPL NADA might outsource sample collection By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Jul 29 PTI In charge of dope contro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020