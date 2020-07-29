Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 21:14 IST
Following are the top stories at 9 pm: DEL20 DEFENCE-NAVY-CHINA Navy significantly expands deployment in Indian Ocean following border row with China: sources New Delhi: The Indian Navy has deployed a large number of frontline warships and submarines in the Indian Ocean Region(IOR) in the wake of the border row in eastern Ladakh to send out a clear message to China, according to top defence sources on Wednesday. DEL77 DEF-2NDLD RAFALE 5 Rafale jets arrive in India in a boost to IAF's combat capability Ambala: India on Wednesday received its first batch of new combat-proven fighter aircraft in two decades with the arrival of five Rafale jets, giving the country's air power a strategic edge in the midst of a bitter border row with China in eastern Ladakh and frayed ties with Pakistan.

DEL16 VIRUS LD CASES India's COVID-19 tally crosses 15-lakh mark New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally went past 15 lakh on Wednesday, two days after it crossed the 14-lakh mark, with 48,513 fresh cases recorded in a day while the recoveries surged to 9,88,029, according to the Union Health Ministry data. DEL56 SHAH-RAFALE Rafale touchdown historic day for IAF, jets will be game changer: Amit Shah New Delhi: Describing the arrival of five Rafale fighter jets as a historic day for the Indian Air Force and a proud moment for India, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said they are the world's most powerful machines capable of thwarting any challenge in the sky. DEL51 DEF-RAFALE-RAJNATH Those wanting to threaten India's territorial integrity should be worried about its new capability: Rajnath on arrival of Rafale jets New Delhi: The arrival of five Rafale jets will make the Indian Air Force much stronger to deter any threat facing India and those wanting to threaten the country's territorial integrity should be worried about its new capability, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday.

DEL97 RAFALE-IAF-KEY ACQUISITIONS From MIG-21 to Mirage to Rafale jets: A look at India's key fighter aircraft acquisitions New Delhi: From opting for the Russian Mikoyan-Gurevich Design Bureau-made MiG 21 in 1961 to receiving the first batch of five French-manufactured Rafale multi-role combat jets on Wednesday, India has come a long way in boosting its air-strike prowess. DEL70 DEF-RAFALE-CAPABILITY 36 Rafale fleet will be a game changer for India: Experts New Delhi: The Rafale jets, known globally as one the most potent strategic platforms with unmatched capability in carrying out a variety of roles, will significantly bolster India's air combat capabilities when it is facing hostile neighbours like Pakistan and China, defence experts said on Wednesday.

DEL67 RAFALE-POLITICS Rafale deal: A saga of political dogfight to celebratory touchdown New Delhi: The touchdown of five Rafale jets on Indian soil on Wednesday caps years of intense political dogfight, with the ruling BJP projecting the purchase as a huge boost to national security and the Congress alleging corruption, before a clean chit by the Supreme Court to the deal removed any hurdle in its acquisition. DEL105 RAFALE-CONG Cong welcomes arrival of Rafale jets, but questions govt over delay and high cost New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday welcomed the arrival of Rafale fighter jets in India, but questioned the delay and their high cost.

DEL69 CAB-LD EDUCATION POLICY Cabinet approves new National Education Policy, HRD Ministry to be renamed Education Ministry New Delhi: A single regulator for higher education institutions, multiple entry and exit options in degree courses, discontinuation of MPhil programmes, low stakes board exams, common entrance exams for universities are among the highlights of the new National Education Policy (NEP) approved by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday. DELHI DEL93 PM-CAB-EDUCATION POLICY NEP a much awaited reform in education sector; will transform millions of lives: PM New Delhi: The New Education Policy approved by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday is a long due and much awaited reform in the education sector which will transform millions of lives in the times to come, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

DEL80 RJ-3RDLD-CM-GOVERNOR Governor returns assembly session proposal again, says his concerns not addressed Jaipur: Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday returned for the third time a proposal from the state government to convene the assembly, saying the Cabinet had refused to state the reason why it wanted a session at short notice. DEL106 MHA-UNLOCK-LD GUIDELINES Unlock 3 guidelines: No schools, metro, cinema till Aug 31; Gyms allowed New Delhi: The nationwide Unlock 3 guidelines were on Wednesday issued by the government, opening up more activities outside the containment zones, but schools, colleges, metro rail service, cinema halls along with bars will continue to remain shut till August 31 and political and religious gatherings too will remain prohibited.

FOREIGN: FGN35 UK-PNB-COURT Punjab National Bank wins UK court battle over unpaid dues London, Jul 29 (PTI) Punjab National Bank International Limited (PNBIL) has logged a big win in a UK High Court in its pursuit of around USD 22 million in unpaid loans, setting a precedent for other enforcement cases brought by Indian banks against promoters or guarantors in English courts. By Aditi Khanna PTI KJ KJ.

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Rajasthan cabinet sends another proposal, seeks assembly session on Aug 14

The Ashok Gehlot Cabinet on Wednesday sent another proposal to the Governor for summoning the Rajasthan Assembly, saying a session should be called on August 14. Government sources argued that this meets the 21-day notice requirement on whi...

Re-construction of battered wooden footbridge in Baramulla all set to complete

The construction of an important footbridge connecting Old Town and New Town in the Baramulla district of North Kashmir began in full swing since Jammu and Kashmir became a Union Territory in 2019. The bridge is now on the verge of completi...

Actress Rhea moves SC, seeks stay on probe in FIR against her in Sushant Rajput death case; Bihar police team in Mumbai

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the probe by the Bihar police on the FIR filed against her by Sushant Singh Rajputs father for allegedly abetting the suicide of his actor son. As Rhe...

Student with nowhere to go asked to leave varsity hostel in COVID time

An impoverished under-graduate student of Presidency University, who was abandoned by his father many years ago, on Wednesday claimed that the hostel authorities are pressuring him to vacate his room immediately, but he has nowhere to go in...
