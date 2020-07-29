Khattar directs setting up of nine new COVID-19 testing labs

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday directed officials to set up nine new COVID-19 testing laboratories in the state in next 10 days. The chief minister also asked the officials to motivate people to wear face masks by running a special campaign.

Khattar was presiding over the meeting of the disaster management committee with various departments to take stock of the COVID-19 situation in the state, a statement said. The CM also issued directions to the police department to strictly enforce the wearing of masks and issue challans to the offenders on- the-spot while giving them at least five masks.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health Department, Rajeev Arora apprised the Chief Minister about the COVID situation in the state and also informed that a tender had been floated for procuring three lakh antigen kits, out of which two lakh kits have been received. Khattar told officials that at least one COVID-19 testing lab should be opened in each district where the testing would be facilitated by RTPCR system instead of only the antigen testing.

Additional Chief Secretary, Medical Education and Research Department, Alok Nigam informed that at present, there are 16 COVID-19 testing labs -- 11 in government and five in private hospitals -- in the state. The chief minister ordered that one new lab each in four district government hospitals and five medical colleges should be set up within the next 10 days.

At present, 9,500 tests are being conducted every day and the number will increase up to 20,000 as soon as the new labs open. Khattar appealed that the people should continue to celebrate festivals like Rakshabandhan and Eid in the same way they celebrated other festivals during the lockdown, which was mostly inside their homes.

Brothers and sisters should exchange their messages through mobile phones and send e-Rakhi, he added. The chief minister said strict action should be taken against the owners of the banquet halls, who violate the norms of lockdown and social distancing issued by the authorities.

He said a fine of Rs one lakh will be imposed on the first-time violator, while Rs three lakh for the second time and Rs five lakh for more than two times. If banquet hall owner continues to violate the norms imposed to check the spread of COVID-19, it could result in cancellation of their license, the CM said.