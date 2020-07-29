Left Menu
Development News Edition

Khattar directs setting up of nine new COVID-19 testing labs

Khattar told officials that at least one COVID-19 testing lab should be opened in each district where the testing would be facilitated by RTPCR system instead of only the antigen testing. Additional Chief Secretary, Medical Education and Research Department, Alok Nigam informed that at present, there are 16 COVID-19 testing labs -- 11 in government and five in private hospitals -- in the state.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-07-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 21:48 IST
Khattar directs setting up of nine new COVID-19 testing labs

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday directed officials to set up nine new COVID-19 testing laboratories in the state in next 10 days. The chief minister also asked the officials to motivate people to wear face masks by running a special campaign.

Khattar was presiding over the meeting of the disaster management committee with various departments to take stock of the COVID-19 situation in the state, a statement said. The CM also issued directions to the police department to strictly enforce the wearing of masks and issue challans to the offenders on- the-spot while giving them at least five masks.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health Department, Rajeev Arora apprised the Chief Minister about the COVID situation in the state and also informed that a tender had been floated for procuring three lakh antigen kits, out of which two lakh kits have been received. Khattar told officials that at least one COVID-19 testing lab should be opened in each district where the testing would be facilitated by RTPCR system instead of only the antigen testing.

Additional Chief Secretary, Medical Education and Research Department, Alok Nigam informed that at present, there are 16 COVID-19 testing labs -- 11 in government and five in private hospitals -- in the state. The chief minister ordered that one new lab each in four district government hospitals and five medical colleges should be set up within the next 10 days.

At present, 9,500 tests are being conducted every day and the number will increase up to 20,000 as soon as the new labs open. Khattar appealed that the people should continue to celebrate festivals like Rakshabandhan and Eid in the same way they celebrated other festivals during the lockdown, which was mostly inside their homes.

Brothers and sisters should exchange their messages through mobile phones and send e-Rakhi, he added. The chief minister said strict action should be taken against the owners of the banquet halls, who violate the norms of lockdown and social distancing issued by the authorities.

He said a fine of Rs one lakh will be imposed on the first-time violator, while Rs three lakh for the second time and Rs five lakh for more than two times. If banquet hall owner continues to violate the norms imposed to check the spread of COVID-19, it could result in cancellation of their license, the CM said.

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

India's new National Education Policy unveiled, HRD Ministry back as Education Ministry

Teaching up to class 5 in mother tongue or regional language, lowering the stakes of board exams, a single regulator for higher education institutions except for law and medical colleges and common entrance tests for universities are part o...

WTO set to skip naming acting chief after U.S. push caused deadlock

World Trade Organization members are likely to refrain from appointing an interim director-general to succeed Roberto Azevedo when he steps down at the end of August, two sources following the process said on Wednesday, after Washingtons in...

Astros acquire RHP Velazquez from Orioles

The Houston Astros acquired right-hander Hector Velazquez from the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday in exchange for a player to be named later. Velazquez joined Baltimore via a waiver claim in March. He was not on the Orioles Opening Day rost...

Pak govt gets two FATF-related bills passed through National Assembly amid opposition protest

The Pakistan government on Wednesday managed to get two Financial Action Task Force FATF related bills passed by the National Assembly despite disruption in the House due to vociferous protest by the Opposition parties. Adviser to the Prime...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020