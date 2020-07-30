Left Menu
Expansion of Chandrakuri temple to begin from August 3rd week: Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday announced that the expansion work of the ancient temple in Chandrakuri, one of the nine sites on 'Ram Van Gaman Path', will begin from the third week of August.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 30-07-2020 11:24 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 11:24 IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday announced that the expansion work of the ancient temple in Chandrakuri, one of the nine sites on 'Ram Van Gaman Path', will begin from the third week of August. Baghel was on a visit to the ancient temple of Mata Kaushalya in Lord Ram's maternal village Chandrakuri in Raipur district when he made the announcement. "The tender allocation for the beautification and expansion process of the temple is complete, and the construction work will start from the third week of August," said the Chief Minister.

He added that it is a matter of great pleasure for him that he got the opportunity to lay the foundation stone for the beautification and expansion of the temple. Baghel further said that the preparation for the construction of 'Ram Van Gaman Path' is also underway and that his government is closely monitoring the process.

The Baghel government in November 2019 had announced that it will develop nine sites into a tourist destination on a supposed path followed by Lord Ram while he was in exile for 14 years. The temple in Chandrakuri is one of the nine proposed sites. (ANI)

