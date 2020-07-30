Priyanka vacates Lodhi Estate bungalow

Priyanka vacates Lodhi Estate bungalowPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2020 15:02 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 15:02 IST
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra vacated her official Lodhi Estate bungalow on Thursday. Sources close to her said she would be staying for a few days in her Gurugram penthouse before shifting to central Delhi, where she has finalised a house.
Renovations are currently going on in her new house in Delhi, they said. The Ministry of Urban Development issued a notice to Priyanka Gandhi on July 1, asking her to vacate the Lodhi Estate bungalow before August 1, as she was no longer eligible for it after her security cover was downgraded last year.
