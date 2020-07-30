UP BJP MLA stages dharna at police station over action against 'innocent' people

A BJP MLA held a three-hour sit-in with his supporters outside a police station here accusing the police of harassing "innocent" people who were peacefully building a temple. A police officer, however, claimed that the temple was being built on a land earmarked for a women police station.

Pankaj Gupta, who represents the Unnao Sadar seat in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, agreed to leave the Kotwali police station late Wednesday night only after senior officials, including District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar, reached there and assured him of an inquiry into the matter. Gupta has alleged that police harassed people who were building the temple at Indiranagar locality here.

Additional Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar said seven people were taken into custody on Wednesday night after it came to light that the temple was being built on a government land. Giving details about the incident, another official said that police registered an FIR on Tuesday on information of encroachment on a government land here. According to the district magistrate, "The MLA has said that police has beaten up some people and his application in this matter has been received. Proper action will be taken after an inquiry." PTI CORR SAB DPB