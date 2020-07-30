Slogan row: NCP youth wing members send letters to Naidu

Members of the NCP's youth winghave sent letters carrying the slogan `Jai Bhavani, JaiShivaji', written in blood, to Vice President M VenkaiahNaidu, party leader Mahebub Shaikh said here on Thursday

NCP's Maharashtra youth wing, headed by Shaikh, hadprotested last week after Naidu told BJP's Udayanraje Bhosalethat no slogans were allowed at oath-taking ceremony forRajya Sabha members

Bhosale had chanted `Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji' ontaking oath.