Daughter of MP cop who died of COVID-19 appointed PSI

Daughter of MP cop who died of COVID-19 appointed PSIPTI | Bhopal | Updated: 30-07-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 20:15 IST
The 23-year-old daughter of apoliceman who died of the novel coronavirus infection lastmonth in Madhya Pradesh has been appointed as sub-inspector inthe force by the state government, said an official onSaturday
The 59-year-old policeman, in charge of Neelgangapolice station in Ujjain district, died in an Indore hospitalon April 21 after getting infected while performing his dutyin a containment area, the official said
"Minister for Home and Health Narottam Mishra spoke tothe 23-year-old woman on Saturday over phone and told herabout the appointment as PSI as announced by Chief MinisterShivraj Singh Chouhan. She is likely to join duty next week,"a state public relations department official said.
