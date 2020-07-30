Left Menu
Riots cases: LG overturns Delhi cabinet's decision on lawyers' panel

The LG's office, however, did not react to the statement. The Delhi cabinet, at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, rejected the panel of lawyers proposed by the city police, saying it would not help a "free-and-fair" trial of the cases related to the northeast Delhi riots.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has overturned the AAP government's decision rejecting the Delhi Police's panel of lawyers for arguing the cases related to the February riots in the city in the Supreme Court and the high court, an official statement said on Thursday. The government said according to the Constitution, it is bound to implement the LG's order.

Baijal has directed the home department to grant approval to the Delhi Police's proposed panel of lawyers, the statement said. The LG's office, however, did not react to the statement.

The Delhi cabinet, at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, rejected the panel of lawyers proposed by the city police, saying it would not help a "free-and-fair" trial of the cases related to the northeast Delhi riots. The government said Baijal has rejected the cabinet decision by exercising his special power under Article 239AA(4) of the Constitution.

The cabinet observed on Tuesday that there should not be any punishment or harassment of innocent people but the criminals should be punished severely. The cabinet had rejected the LG's suggestion to approve the Delhi Police's panel of lawyers. It had observed that the courts have raised serious questions on the fairness of the investigation carried out by the Delhi Police in the riots cases. It had also observed that in such a situation, a free-and-fair trial of these cases would not be possible by a panel of lawyers selected by the city police itself.

