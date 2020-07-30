Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virus infected escapee prisoner yet to be found

A rape accused prisoner infected with coronavirus, who had escaped from a hospital in Assam's Kokrajhar district, is yet to be traced, police said on Thursday. He escaped by breaking a window of the ward of the hospital. The police of both Kokrajhar and Chirang district have launched a hunt for him.

PTI | Kokrajhar | Updated: 30-07-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 21:55 IST
Virus infected escapee prisoner yet to be found

A rape accused prisoner infected with coronavirus, who had escaped from a hospital in Assam's Kokrajhar district, is yet to be traced, police said on Thursday. The prisoner, hailing from neighbouring Chirang district, had escaped from Kokrajhar's R.N.B. Civil Hospital Tuesday night, Superintendent of Police Rakesh Roshan said.

The prisoner, identified as Sukla Murmu, was charged with rape and lodged in Kokrajhar jail. He was admitted to the hospital after he tested positive for virus a few days ago. He escaped by breaking a window of the ward of the hospital.

The police of both Kokrajhar and Chirang district have launched a hunt for him. Meanwhile, Kokrajhar Deputy Commissioner Bhaskar Phukan has declared three areas-- Santinagar, Rabindra Nagar and Gaurnagar as containment zones following the detection of several cases in these areas.

The district has so far reported 489 positive cases with 71 new ones detected during the last 24 hours, he added..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

No clarity on resolution for Mundra plant issue: Chandrasekaran

Tata Power Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Thursday said despite extended talks with five states, the company has no clarity on resolution for issues at its Mundra plant. The firms subsidiary Coastal Gujarat Power CGPL, which operates a 4,000 ...

Leader of anti-independence Scottish Conservatives resigns

The leader of the Scottish wing of Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservative Party resigned on Thursday, saying he was not the right man to make the case against Scotlands pro-independence movement at upcoming elections. Jackson Carlaw, 61...

Raj BJP chief seeks assembly Speaker’s resignation

BJP state president Satish Poonia on Thursday said Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi should step down as his political leanings are towards saving the Ashok Gehlot government. Poonias remarks were in the context of an unverified video cl...

Nepal resumes mountaineering activities after five months

The Nepal government on Thursday resumed the mountaineering activities five months after they were halted due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, a senior official has said. The government has opened mountain peaks for climbers and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020