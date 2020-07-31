MP patwari held for demanding bribe to update land record book

A land record official washeld on Friday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribeof Rs 5,000 in Pipaliya-Limba village in Ujjain in MadhyaPradesh, Lokayukta police said

Patwari Dushyant Verma (25) asked a bribe from farmerBhupendra Chaudhary for updating the latter's land record bookprovided by the state state revenue department, said LokayuktaInspector Rajendra Verma

"Choudhary lodged a complaint after which we laid atrap and nabbed Verma red-handed. He was held under Preventionof Corruption Act and later released on bail," the officialadded.