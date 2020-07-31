Man accused of bestiality found hanging from tree in Bengal
Ridiculed for allegedly having sex with a cow, a 52-year-old man in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district suspectedly ended his life, police said on Friday. The body of Gautam Patra was found hanging from a tree in Ghoramara-Hathkhola village.
Preliminary investigation suggested that the deceased was accused of having "unnatural physical activities" with a cow in the village last week over which he was being subjected to public ridicule, a senior police officer said. The BJP claimed the man was a party worker who was "murdered by goons" of the ruling Trinamool Congress.
The party demanded a CBI inquiry into his death. A village court was held on Wednesday over his alleged bestiality but no punishment was given, the officer said.
Patra's body has been sent for postmortem, the officer said, adding further investigation is under way..
