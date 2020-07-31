Maha: Five drown in swimming accident in Aurangabad

Five persons, including four minors, drowned in a pond at Nathnagar Wadkha in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district on Friday, police said. The incident took place in the afternoon hours when the deceased, residents of Bhalgaon village in Aurangabad tehsil, had gone for a swim in a pond at Shendra village, under Chikalthana police station, an official said.

Brothers Shaikh Talib Yusuf (21), Shaikh Atif Yusuf (17) and Shaikh Sohel Yusuf (16) and their friends Unwar Sattar Shaikh (17) and Shaikh Sameer Mubarak (17) drowned after being unable to gauge the depth of the pond, he said. The police and fire brigade personnel rushed to the scene and fished out the bodies, which were sent for post- mortem, the official added.