Bengal trader shot dead at his shop

A plywood trader was shot dead at his shop in West Bengal's Nadia district on Friday, police said. Two motorbike-borne assailants pumped bullets into 35 -year-old Chandan Das at his shop in Bidhanpally locality in Kalyani police station area and fled the spot, they said.

Das was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. "An investigation is underway. We have got some clues and hope to crack the case soon," Ranaghat police district Superintendent of Police VSR Anantanag said.