New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm.

. DEL20 RJ-GEHLOT  If high command forgives rebels, I will welcome them back: Gehlot Jaisalmer: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to get the alleged attempt to topple his government stopped and said he is open to welcoming back the Congress rebels led by Sachin Pilot.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 17:21 IST
These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm. . DEL33 PB-LIQUOR-2NDLD TOLL Death toll in Punjab spurious liquor tragedy rises to 62 Chandigarh: The death toll in the Punjab spurious liquor tragedy rose to 62 on Saturday as 23 more casualties were reported from the state's Tarn Taran district, officials said. .

DEL20 RJ-GEHLOT  If high command forgives rebels, I will welcome them back: Gehlot Jaisalmer: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to get the alleged attempt to topple his government stopped and said he is open to welcoming back the Congress rebels led by Sachin Pilot. . DEL14 JK-LD FIRING Army jawan killed in firing by Pak along LoC Jammu: An Indian Army jawan was killed when Pakistan opened heavy fire on forward posts along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Saturday, a defence spokesperson said. .

DEL29 UP-VIRUS-LD CASES 47 deaths, 3,807 new coronavirus cases in UP; total count crosses 89K mark Lucknow: Forty-seven more people died due to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, while 3,807 people tested positive for the disease. . DES13 NCR-MOB-ATTACK-MEAT TRANSPORTER Meat transporter attacked by group of men in Gurgaon, 1 arrested Gurgaon (Haryana): A 27-year-old man transporting buffalo meat was waylaid by a group of men and thrashed publicly before the police came to his rescue in Haryana's Gurgaon district, officials said on Saturday. .

DES12 UKD-RAIN-HELICOPTER Helicopter begins rescue in disaster-hit U'khand villages Pithoragarh: The Uttarakhand government on Saturday started rescue operations through a helicopter in two sub divisions of the district where incidents caused by torrential rains recently killed 18 people and cut off around 60 villages. . DES1 HP-CABINET-RESHUFFLE Himachal CM allocates portfolios to newly sworn-in ministers after cabinet reshuffle Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur allocated portfolios to the three newly sworn-in ministers while also making changes in the departments held by other members of his cabinet..

