Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana BJP leader invites Asaduddin Owaisi to participate in 'bhoomi poojan' of Ram temple

Telangana BJP Leader and Chief Spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao has invited AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to participate in the 'bhoomi poojan' of the Ram temple in Ayodya.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 02-08-2020 10:19 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 10:19 IST
Telangana BJP leader invites Asaduddin Owaisi to participate in 'bhoomi poojan' of Ram temple
Telangana BJP Leader and Chief Spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao.. Image Credit: ANI

Telangana BJP Leader and Chief Spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao has invited AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to participate in the 'bhoomi poojan' of the Ram temple in Ayodya. "The Ayodhya Ram Mandir bhoomi pooja will be performed and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in it and initiate construction of magnificent Ram Mandir. The place of birth of Lord Rama will be celebrated from here on with Bhavya Ram mandir, and the BJP is proud that it is in our term that this realisation of the dream of crores of Hindu's across the world has become a reality," Rao said.

He said objections being raised by "frivolous groups" like Leftists and AIMIM are "trivial". "I do not think anybody needs to respond to these kinds of baseless allegations and objections because the constitution of India provides freedom of practicing religion for every citizen, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is no exception to that right," he said. "I also invite the communist leaders who are objecting and also Asaduddin Owaisi to come and participate in the bhoomi pooja. So that they can exhibit the secular fabric spirit of their own parties and their individual tolerance towards brotherhood," he added.

"The Constitution of India provides freedom of practicing religion for every citizen, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is no exception to that right. In fact, he has more rights than anybody else, to perform his own religious rights and rituals as a citizen of India," Rao said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5.

The construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya will begin after the ceremony to lay the foundation stone in which chief ministers of several states, ministers from the Union Cabinet and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, among others are also likely to participate. The Supreme Court had on November 9 last year directed the central government to hand over the site at Ayodhya for the construction of a Ram temple. (ANI)

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

ISIS Khorasan intelligence chief Asadullah Orakzai killed in Afghanistan

Assadullah Orakzai, a Pakistan-origin terrorist operating in Afghanistan as the head of intelligence for ISIS Khorasan branch, was killed in an operation by Afghan security forces, confirmed National Directorate of Security NDS on Saturday....

People News Roundup: Alan Parker dies at 76; Bryan Cranston says he has recovered from COVID-19 and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Ellen DeGeneres TV show to make workplace changes after probe of cultureEllen DeGeneres on Thursday sent an emotional message to the staff of her television talk show saying she was takin...

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.MTVs VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown musicPop stars Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga led a girl power list of nominations on Thursday for the MTV Video Music Awards, which added two ...

Sports News Roundup: Padres rally past Rockies in wild 9th; Celtics G Smart fined $15K for criticizing officials and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Todd hangs on to lead headed into final round in MemphisBrendon Todd held on to the lead at the WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational on Saturday, despite an uneven third round that saw him hit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020